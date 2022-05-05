Israel welcomes Independence Day with traditional flyover and barbecues

After two years of pandemic-induced restrictions, President Isaac Herzog welcomed Israel's Independence Day on Thursday with the traditional banquet at his official residence in Jerusalem.
The event kicked off with the iconic Air Force flyover as a host of aircraft soared over most of the country.
The president addressed the pilots over the radio and said: "To all Air Force pilots and soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces in the air at sea and on land, on the 74th anniversary of Israel's independence, I wish you a happy Independence Day!"
"Independence Day is one of the most exciting days of the year… you are the ones who have turned this year into a real journey, a journey through Israeli society," Herzog said.
"A journey in which I get to meet all of you who turn the State of Israel into the wonder it is. We are facing great challenges, ahead of us are great opportunities, and we will conquer all of them if we stay united. I wish all of us that we will be privileged to reach next year - the 75th year of the State of Israel, with achievements, with unity, with love, and with lots and lots of pride."
Meanwhile, the Israeli people have poured into nature reserves and parks, gathering with loved ones and lighting barbecues.