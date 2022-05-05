Israel welcomes Independence Day with traditional flyover and barbecues

The president addressed the pilots over the radio and said: "To all Air Force pilots and soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces in the air at sea and on land, on the 74th anniversary of Israel's independence, I wish you a happy Independence Day!"

"Independence Day is one of the most exciting days of the year… you are the ones who have turned this year into a real journey, a journey through Israeli society," Herzog said.

