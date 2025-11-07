Iranian plot to assassinate Israeli ambassador in Mexico foiled, Foreign Ministry says

An Iranian plan to assassinate Israeli Ambassador to Mexico Einat Kranz Neiger was uncovered and thwarted by Mexican security forces, Israel’s Foreign Ministry confirmed Friday.

“We thank Mexico’s security and law enforcement authorities for foiling a terrorist network directed by Iran that sought to harm Israel’s ambassador in Mexico,” the ministry said in a statement.

2 View gallery Israeli Ambassador to Mexico Einat Kranz Neiger ( Photo: Foreign Ministry )

A U.S. official told Reuters that the plot had been intended for the first half of 2025.

The Foreign Ministry added that “Israel’s security and intelligence community will continue working tirelessly, in full cooperation with security and intelligence agencies around the world, to thwart terrorist threats from Iran and its proxies targeting Israeli and Jewish interests globally.”

According to the U.S. official, “There is currently no active threat. This is only the latest in a long history of Iranian attempts to target diplomats, journalists, dissidents — anyone who disagrees with them. Every country with an Iranian presence should be deeply concerned.” The official declined to elaborate on how the plot was foiled or provide additional details.

Pro-Palestinian protests outside the embassy

Anti-Israel demonstrations are a weekly occurrence outside the Israeli Embassy in Mexico City, a low and relatively exposed compound. At least three times in the past year, protests have turned violent, with attempts to breach the embassy’s perimeter.

During Israel’s recent war with Iran, embassy staff were instructed to remain at home, avoid the compound, and minimize time outdoors due to concerns of potential Iranian targeting.

In her account in the Foreign Ministry’s 2024 book Diplomats at War, Ambassador Kranz Neiger described how photos of her were posted on Instagram alongside captions such as “murderer of a people.” “It’s a terrible feeling,” she said. “In other cases, the same photo appeared with slogans like ‘You are not welcome in Mexico’ or ‘Expel the ambassador.’ Once, protesters even staged a personal demonstration against me during a field visit.”

2 View gallery Embassy building in Mexico City ( Photo: Yoav Zitun )

She said that although the demonstrations were small, protesters shouted, “Murderer, leave Mexico!” and called to sever ties with Israel. “These are small but loud groups, and on a personal level, it’s obviously very unpleasant,” she said.

In one violent protest, demonstrators dressed in black and wearing masks threw Molotov cocktails at the embassy. “It was closed that day,” she recalled, “but Mexican police officers sent to reinforce the security were injured — about 20 were hospitalized with serious burns. It creates a real sense of insecurity.”

Global concern over Iran’s reach

The United States and other countries have repeatedly warned that Iran and its proxies are attempting to carry out attacks against their adversaries worldwide.

In July, the UK Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee reported a “significant rise” in Iranian-directed plots in recent years. The report accused Tehran of being behind 15 attempted murders and kidnappings in the UK since 2022, targeting both local and foreign citizens.