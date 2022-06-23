Herzog says Israel is free to ensure its security interests

President Issac Herzog said on Thursday that Israel is free to ensure its security interests and will act anywhere and anytime it chooses to.

Herzog spoke at the Israeli Air Force 184th flight course graduation ceremony in a southern IDF base.

Herzog addressed the thwarted attacks targeting Israelis in Istanbul recently, which were prevented by Turkish and Israeli intelligence agencies.

"Iran sends its long arms of terror into Israel, our borders and to other countries," Herzog said. "There is no country in the world that would allow its citizens to be threatened solely because of their identity," he said.

"We were informed today of attempts to abduct and harm Israelis and believe me that the security agencies work around the clock to foil terror attacks, which are sometimes reminiscent of action thrillers. Reality sometimes surpasses all imagination," he said.

"I caution anyone who wants to test us - we won't be idle in the face of threats. Israel maintains freedom of action and ensures its security interests. We can reach our enemies wherever, whenever, and in any way, we choose to."

Herzog also thanked Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for his term as premier.

"We will have another chance to say goodbye, we worked in collaboration with mutual respect and friendship, and we did what is best for Israel's security. For you [Bennett] Israel always came first, and for that I am grateful."

Bennett said he is leaving Israel a strong country with quiet borders.

"Israel's enemies know very well that we will reach every corner of the world to keep our citizens safe."

Bennett addressed his expected resignation due next week after he decided to dissolve parliament.

"I did my best for the people of Israel, and in a few days I will pass the torch to someone else." he said.