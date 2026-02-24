Man abducted after going to wash his car, found bleeding in Tel Aviv after wife alerts police

Three suspects were arrested after the Petah Tikva resident was located via cellphone tracking in his vehicle, injured and covered in blood; police say he was threatened with a knife and a gun

|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Tel aviv
Abduction
Petah Tikva
A Petah Tikva resident who went to wash his car Sunday afternoon did not return home, prompting his wife to report him missing. He was later located in Tel Aviv through cellphone tracking, badly injured and bleeding, police said.
According to investigators, the man told officers he had been abducted by three suspects who threatened him with a knife and a gun.
1 View gallery
מהחטיפהמהחטיפה
The blood-soaked towel inside the victim’s vehicle
(Photo: Israel Police)
Police said the investigation began after the victim’s wife reported that he failed to return home after going out to wash his vehicle. Officers traced his cellphone signal to Tel Aviv. When they arrived at the location, they found him inside his car, severely bruised and covered with a towel soaked in blood.
Following his account that he had been kidnapped at knifepoint and gunpoint, officers searched the vehicle and recovered two knives and plastic bags. No firearm was found at the scene.
Two suspects were arrested at the location, and a third was detained later. The suspects were identified as Michael Nimirovsky, 37, of Haifa; Adel Aluhash, 24, of Ramla; and Amir Abu Amar, 22, of Lod.
The three were brought on Monday before the Petah Tikva Magistrate’s Court for a remand hearing. They denied the allegations during questioning.
Police requested an eight-day extension of their detention, citing suspicion of kidnapping, illegal possession or transport of a weapon, aggravated assault by two or more persons and issuing threats. Investigators are also examining whether the incident was linked to a dispute over property allegedly stolen by the victim from a relative of one of the suspects.
The court ruled there was reasonable suspicion linking Nimirovsky and Aluhash to the alleged offenses and extended their detention by seven days. Abu Amar’s detention was extended by three days, with the court noting that the suspicion against him was at an initial stage.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""