Iranian judge accused of corruption found dead in Romanian hotel

An Iranian cleric and judge accused of corruption in Tehran and also of human rights violations by activists was found dead on Friday at a hotel in the Romanian capital Bucharest, police said.

Gholamreza Mansouri, who fled Iran last year, is among several judges accused of graft during a high-profile trial of a former senior judiciary official that began in Tehran on June 7.

Romanian police detained Mansouri earlier this month and a Bucharest court had been expected to rule next month on whether to extradite him.