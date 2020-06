Poles began voting in a presidential election Sunday that had originally been scheduled for May but was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

President Andrzej Duda, a 48-year-old conservative backed by the ruling party, is running against 10 other candidates as he seeks a second 5-year term.

