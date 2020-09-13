Ohana warns of dispersing gatherings 'by force'

Public Security Minister Amir Ohana said during a Ynet interview on Sunday, he would not compromise on strict enforcement of the coronavirus restrictions, including dispersing gathering by force if need be.
"We are rushing towards the abyss. We have no choice but to enforce (regulations) with a heavy hand," said Ohana. "The focus must be on gatherings, and we will see them dispersed, even by force."
Ohana added that the police will not be able to enforce a closure in red cities only. "The ability to enforce a general closure is more effective. The ability to enforce a point closure is very low."