Hamas responds to Trump plan: ‘Ready for talks and release of all hostages’

Hamas announced Friday evening that it is prepared to release all hostages and begin negotiations on the plan presented by U.S. President Donald Trump to end the war in Gaza. The statement came hours after Trump’s ultimatum, but the terrorist organization did not clarify its position on other terms in the proposal, including the demand to disarm.

“In this framework, and in a manner that guarantees an end to the war and a full withdrawal from the Strip, the movement announces its agreement to release all the hostages, both the living and the bodies, in accordance with the exchange formula included in President Trump’s proposal, and while creating the practical conditions on the ground to carry it out. In this context, the movement emphasizes its readiness to immediately enter, through the mediators, into negotiations on the details of the arrangement,” the statement said.

Mediators from three countries are involved in the current shuttle diplomacy between Israel and Hamas, apart from the United States: Qatar, Egypt and Turkey. Senior Hamas figures in Doha, the Journal reported, indicated they plan to agree in principle, but the Arab officials said deep divisions within Hamas leadership are complicating a unified answer.

Since the killing of Yahya Sinwar, the organization has been led by a five-member leadership council based abroad, most of whom were reportedly targeted in strikes in Doha. In Gaza, Hamas is led by Izz al-Din Haddad, alongside Raed Saad, who served as Hamas’s operations chief on Oct. 7.





According to the Journal, ahead of delivering its reply Hamas insisted on changing the provision it finds most objectionable: disarmament. The group also wants alterations to the timetable for an Israeli withdrawal, which differs from the map presented by Trump, and it seeks changes to the schedule for releasing 48 hostages.





On the question of arms, the Journal reported, Hamas would agree to transfer what it calls “offensive weapons” into storage in Egypt and to the United Nations, but it insisted on keeping what it terms “defensive systems.” It is unclear what types of systems Hamas considers defensive, but recent statements by its leaders suggest the group believes arms should remain in its hands at least until the establishment of a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital, officials said.

The terror group also said it agrees to transfer administration of the Gaza Strip to a Palestinian technocratic body, based on national Palestinian consensus and supported by Arab and Islamic backing.

However, Hamas did not clearly address other elements of Trump’s plan, such as the demand to demilitarize Gaza. “Other issues mentioned in Trump’s proposal, relating to the future of Gaza and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, are tied to a broader national position in accordance with relevant international laws and resolutions,” the statement read. “These matters will be discussed within a comprehensive Palestinian national framework, in which Hamas will participate and contribute with full responsibility.”

Report: Hamas refuses to hand over all weapons

Trump: one last chance

In a post on his Truth Social account on Friday, Trump said he would not accept a qualified response from Hamas: “An agreement must be reached with Hamas by Sunday evening, 6:00 p.m. Washington time. Every country signed off on this. If this last-chance deal is not achieved, hell, like you have never seen, will be opened on Hamas,” he wrote. He added, “There will be peace in the Middle East, one way or another.”

White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt said Friday that “the president made clear to Hamas that this is a proposal they must accept or the consequences will be severe. He gave a deadline. The whole world is hearing that Hamas has an opportunity, and if not, the ramifications will be tragic,” she said.

Israel welcomed Trump’s statement but said no coordination preceded the ultimatum. Jerusalem had expected an ultimatum after the president indicated he would give the group three to four days to respond, and when Hamas’s reply delayed, Trump set the deadline, Israeli officials said. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened a security meeting on Friday to review scenarios for a Hamas response. Israel is preparing for the possibility of a “yes,” while also stepping up military pressure and completing the occupation of Gaza City, with what officials described as unconditional support from Trump.