Priest killed as giant crucifix falls on him during livestreamed Mass in Ecuador

Father Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari was struck by a heavy wooden cross as he addressed worshippers in Guayaquil; horrified congregants called for an ambulance, but medics could only confirm his death

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A Catholic priest was killed in Ecuador on Saturday when a massive wooden crucifix collapsed onto him as he celebrated Mass, in a horrifying accident captured during a live broadcast watched by worshippers at home. Footage of the incident has since spread across social media, showing the final moments of Father Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari's life.
The tragedy occurred October 17 at a church in the Ecuadorian city of Guayaquil. Video from the service shows the priest addressing his congregation with a large wooden crucifix mounted behind him. Without warning, the cross breaks loose, falls forward and strikes Sánchez Molinari on the head, crushing him against the lectern.
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אקוודור צלב קרס על כומראקוודור צלב קרס על כומר
The massive wooden cross breaks loose, falls forward and strikes the priest on the head during the livestreamed Mass
אקוודור צלב קרס על כומראקוודור צלב קרס על כומר
The announcement confirming the death of Father Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari
Terrified worshippers immediately cried out for help. In footage circulating online, one woman can be heard shouting desperately, "Father, Father... call an ambulance!"
Emergency medical personnel were called to the church, but according to reports, they could only confirm the priest's death. The shocking footage, originally broadcast live to people following the service from home, was subsequently shared widely online.
On Sunday, the Catholic Church leadership in Guayaquil confirmed Sánchez Molinari's death in an official statement.
"We announce that our beloved Father Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari, a member of the Redemptorist order, has gone to the Father's house to rejoice in His presence and glory," the statement said.
The circumstances that caused the heavy wooden cross to detach and fall remain unclear.
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