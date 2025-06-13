Sirens sound across northern Israel; IDF intercepts Iranian drone

Air raid sirens sounded across northern Israel's Upper Galilee region on Friday, including cities like Metula and Kiryat Shemona, located near the Lebanon border. The IDF reported shortly following the sirens that forces had intercepted a drone sent from Iran in the area.
This comes following the IDF's launch of Operation Rising Lion, targeting Iran's nuclear facilities and officials in Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
Iran reported heavy civilian casualties in Tehran neighborhoods, where Israeli airstrikes allegedly killed 78 people and injured 329, local media reported on Friday. A security source cited by Iran’s Fars news agency warned that “Iranian retaliation will begin soon.”
A military source said Israel expects incoming Iranian missiles, warning that "prices will be paid" and promising continued waves of strikes until all objectives are met. “We attack and will not relent,” the official added. “If Iran strikes, we have more targets.”
Senior Israeli officials described the overnight offensive as a historic campaign against one of the region’s most powerful militaries. They said it began with pinpoint assassinations and ruined Iran’s air defenses, catching Iranian leadership off guard.
Washington reportedly supported the operation, while uncertainty remains over U.S. involvement going forward. Israeli officials estimate the fighting could stretch for two to three weeks, with more strikes on tap.