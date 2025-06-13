Sirens sound across northern Israel; IDF intercepts Iranian drone

region on Friday, including cities like Metula and Kiryat Shemona, located near the Lebanon border. The IDF reported shortly following the sirens that forces had intercepted a drone sent from Iran in the area.

Iran reported heavy civilian casualties in Tehran neighborhoods, where Israeli airstrikes allegedly killed 78 people and injured 329, local media reported on Friday. A security source cited by Iran’s Fars news agency warned that “Iranian retaliation will begin soon.”

