Former chief justice Asher Grunis hospitalized in serious condition

Former Supreme Court chief justice Asher Grunis was hospitalized in serious condition Tuesday evening.
Grunis, who currently serves as head of the Senior Appointments Advisory Committee, was scheduled to lead a crucial discussion Thursday on the nomination of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's military secretary Maj. Gen. Roman Gofman as David Barnea’s successor as head of Mossad.
Grunis, 81, served on the Supreme Court from 2003 to 2015, including a term as chief justice from 2012 to 2015. He was taken to Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv, where he is receiving treatment.