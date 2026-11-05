Eisenkot secures 67 recommendations, nears mandate to form Israel's next government

Members of Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar! party, elected to Israel's 26th Knesset, arrived at the President's Residence in Jerusalem on Thursday evening to recommend their party leader for the task of forming the next government, as consultations with President Isaac Herzog approached their conclusion. "We have reached a point of no return. Giving Eisenkot the mandate is nothing less than saving Israel," said Orit Farkash-Hacohen. Representatives of Likud, the largest party in the Knesset, were due to follow Yashar! as the final delegation in the consultation process. Ynet is broadcasting the consultations live.

Earlier Thursday, before Yashar!'s delegation arrived at the President's Residence, the Joint List announced that it would recommend Eisenkot, bringing his total to 67 recommendations. Most factions had already met with Herzog, who departed from the procedure used after previous elections by inviting the smallest parties first, proceeding in ascending order of parliamentary representation.

Members of the Yashar! party delegation at the President's Residence in Jerusalem ( Photo: GPO )

The consultations began Wednesday afternoon with representatives of Religious Zionism, who recommended Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form the government. They were joined later that evening by representatives of Zehut and Shas, followed Thursday morning by Otzma Yehudit and, as expected, Likud. On the other side, Yisrael Beytenu recommended Eisenkot on Wednesday, with Ra'am, The Democrats, Together and Yashar! joining them Thursday. United Torah Judaism decided not to recommend either candidate. The final tally stands at 67 recommendations for Eisenkot, compared with 46 for Netanyahu. Eisenkot is therefore expected to receive the mandate from President Herzog.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Yashar! delegation, comprising Orit Farkash-Hacohen, Shaul Meridor, Yisrael Zari, Yoram Cohen and Inbar Harush Giti, introduced themselves to Herzog and his staff. Cohen said: "We are facing a critical emergency and must establish an emergency government quickly. Starting tomorrow, Netanyahu will be a caretaker prime minister, which is an unacceptable situation in democratic terms. We must form a stable and responsible government. This is an existential necessity. Establishing an emergency government under Eisenkot would give effect to the majority of 67 and express a vote of no confidence in Netanyahu."

Farkash-Hacohen, who also served in the 25th Knesset, added: "Israel has reached a point of no return. Giving Eisenkot the mandate is nothing less than saving Israel. Over the past four years, we have witnessed terrible events, reckless budgets and a complete absence of accountability. In recent days, we have seen attempts to cast doubt on the election results. Senior Finance Ministry officials learned from the media about the termination of American aid and plans for a cryptocurrency-based economy. The time has come to honor the public's trust, which gave us a clear 67 seats."

Shaul Meridor also explained the decision to recommend Eisenkot. "We are here to restore Israel to the values of integrity and responsibility, Zionism and public service, personal example and excellence. We have seen what happened in the United States. If we do not replace the government, we will face sanctions. All the professionals were taken by surprise. This is not how a normal country is run. It is just one example of how Israel has been governed in recent years."

Herzog challenged the delegation, saying: "That only underscores the need for a broad government." Meridor replied: "The public told the government of October 7 to go home. First, we need to establish a government, and we will make every effort to expand it. We know how to get the job done, and the Knesset can function effectively. We are in a state of emergency, and every day that passes is dangerous for Israel."