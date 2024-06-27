Hamas: IDF dog attacks old woman, military: Dog in Hamas hands at the time

The IDF on Thursday refuted accusations that one of its canines attacked an old woman in Gaza. Qatar-based Al Jazeera published menacing photos showing the dog in an aggressive attack of the seemingly terrified resident of Jabaliya.

The military said one of its dogs was abducted by terrorists during the fighting in Gaza and was in their custody when the alleged attack occurred. It was later found killed and his body boobytrapped to explode on soldiers if they attempted to retrieve it.

4 View gallery IDF dog kidnapped and filmed attacking women in Jabaliya

A Paratrooper Division in search of terrorists sent the attack dog with its handler into a building where they were thought to be hiding. The dog did not return, nor were there sounds of struggle or explosions, the military told ynet. The troops set out to inspect the building remotely using drones. At first, the dog was nowhere to be found but it was later seen sprawled on the street.

The team managed to identify residual explosives coming from the dog's body. The explosives were removed from the dog, which was taken for burial in the canine cemetery in the Canine unit - Oketz base.

4 View gallery Little Red Riding Hood and the Wolf - Hamas version

The footage published by Al-Jazeera includes segments from the camera installed on the dog, showing it attacking the elderly woman in her home. She appears to be struggling with the dog on her bed.

However, the IDF said that even though the dog shown in the video was indeed a member of the canine unit, it had been abducted by Hamas with its equipment.

"The incident occurred after the handler lost touch with his dog," the IDF said. "It never received orders to harm civilians." The military added that killing the dog and rigging its body was part of Hamas' cynical tactics.

4 View gallery IDF denies ordering dog to attack woman ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

After the video went viral on social media, the woman, Daulat Abdallah Altanana, was compared to Little Red Riding Hood and the dog to the wolf. "He dragged me from the bedroom to the door and I was injured in my hand," said the woman who also claimed to have been displaced from her home during the war.

4 View gallery Anas Al Sharif with the elderly woman who was attacked

The footage was passed on to Al-Jazeera by correspondent Anas Al Sharif, who covers the northern Gaza area and is affiliated with Hamas. He is a resident of Jabaliya whose home was bombed in an IDF attack, and his father was killed. He is known to accompany Hamas terrorists and document their battles in Jabaliya.