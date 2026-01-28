On Holocaut Remembrance Day, Romanian ambassador warns history can repeat itself

“Speak your conscience and don’t make compromises.”
That was the message delivered on Tuesday by Romanian Ambassador to Israel Radu Ioanid.
Speaking to ILTV Insider, Ioanid said that while he cannot determine where the global rise in antisemitism is heading, “I am not sure that history cannot repeat itself in one way or another.”
“We need to be vigilant,” Ioanid said. “Diplomats should speak out in a more forceful way about what happened and what can happen.”
His warning comes as new data released Tuesday by the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism shows a sharp rise in antisemitic violence. According to the report, there were 815 severe antisemitic incidents in 2025, including the murder of 21 Jews. That marks a dramatic increase from one confirmed death in 2024.
Watch the full Insider interview: