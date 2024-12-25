Jewelry for survival: The dark role of the Houthis' female brigade

Arbitrary arrests, looting, torture, and rape: The Houthis continue their attacks on Israel and, in the name of "Support for Gaza," impose terror on the territories they control in Yemen – a region already suffering from a severe humanitarian crisis. This terror is enforced, among other means, through a military arm composed entirely of women. The Houthi women, known as "Zainabiyat," work to recruit more and more women for "war effort" activities using threats, theft, assaults and, at times, torture.

The "Zainabiyat" are essentially a tool for oppressing Yemeni women, forcibly recruiting them, and stealing their money – now under the pretext of supporting Gaza. The female Houthi militias are, in effect, a Yemeni version of similar phenomena seen in other Shiite-axis countries: whether it’s the Iranian regime's attempts to suppress and persecute the public, or Hezbollah's female arm in Lebanon.

2 View gallery Houthi women, known as "Zainabiyat," work to recruit more and more women for "war effort" activities

Saudi Arabia's Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper reports that the "female arm" of the Houthis forced hundreds of Yemeni women and girls in the capital Sana'a, its rural areas, and the provinces of Hajjah and Ibb to participate in recruitment activities aimed at supporting the Houthis' missile and drone forces. Girls were documented carrying weapons, and even young children were "recruited" in the name of the "Support for Gaza" effort.

Each year, Shia Muslims commemorate the birthday of Fatimah al-Zahra, the daughter of the Prophet Muhammad, who is considered a revered figure. Over the years, this date has become "Women's Day" in several Muslim countries, marked by festive events. Yemen also celebrated this occasion last weekend, with the Houthis releasing footage of large-scale women's activities. However, these recordings fail to reveal the terror happening behind the scenes at events held under the banner of "Women's Day."

Sources told Asharq Al-Awsat that, this year, the Houthis established dozens of women's field teams under the directive of their leader, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, to force Yemeni women to participate in recruitment activities for the war effort. Women from Sana'a, which is under militia control, told the newspaper that the Zainabiyat conduct surprise home visits to "encourage" them to join these activities and donate any money or jewelry they possess, claiming that the support is directed to Gaza and is essential for confronting "American and Israeli attacks." The women, living in severe poverty, reported that the Zainabiyat use threats and intimidation during these "recruitment attempts" — even targeting teenage girls.

2 View gallery Zainabiyat, or Houthi women's brigades, prey on young Houthi women and girls

Um Abdullah, a housewife from the Al-Qa'a neighborhood in Sanaa, told the Saudi newspaper that she and other women were forced to attend a "recruitment event." She expressed her dissatisfaction with the fundraising, which is supposedly intended for Gaza and Lebanon, but in reality funds the Houthis' warfare while ignoring the dire living conditions in Yemen. Yemeni women, vulnerable to the Zainabiyat's threats, accuse the Houthi leadership of exploiting the Palestinian cause and the suffering of Gazans to enrich themselves through these so-called "donations."

Reports indicate that the nucleus of the Houthi women's unit began to form in the city of Saada in northwestern Yemen, even before Sanaa fell to the Houthis in 2014. Over the years, they have played a central role in arresting and prosecuting opponents of the rebels. Their missions have expanded since the Houthis took control of the capital: They are now responsible for organizing protests, distributing food supplies, spreading the militia's ideology among women, spying on women's councils, and have even been entrusted with security and intelligence operations.

Women's activities in Saada as part of 'Women's Day'





Houthi women's brigades in Yemen

Sky News Arabia reported several years ago that the first female operatives received training from Iranian and Lebanese experts. The Houthi women are trained to use weapons and drive military vehicles. They typically wear regular clothing with the traditional Muslim veil. Their tasks also include searching and raiding homes, inspecting phones and electronic devices, and monitoring online activities. According to some reports, they have also participated in planting landmines and explosive devices.

In 2022, a human rights report revealed 1,444 violations committed by the military arm of the Houthi women's militia between December 2017 and October 2022. According to the report, the women's brigades carried out arbitrary arrests, looted property, committed sexual assaults, beatings, torture and rape in secret detention centers. They were also accused of forcibly recruiting teenage girls.