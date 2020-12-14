U.S. rescinds Sudan's state sponsor of terror designation

The United States on Monday formally removed Sudan's state sponsor of terrorism designation, 27 years after putting the country on its blacklist, the U.S. embassy in Khartoum announced.
"The congressional notification period of 45 days has lapsed and the Secretary of State has signed a notification stating rescission of Sudan's State Sponsor of Terrorism designation is effective as of today (December 14), to be published in the Federal Register," the embassy said on Facebook.
President Donald Trump announced in October that he was delisting Sudan, partly to get the African country to agree to normalize ties with Israel.