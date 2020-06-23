Iran's Rouhani says national currency's fall is temporary

The slump in Iran's rial will be temporary, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday after the currency sank to its lowest ever before recovering slightly.
A U.S. dollar was offered for about 205,000 rials in morning trade on Tuesday, up from 188,200 rials on Friday and 198,000 rials on early Monday, foreign exchange site Bonbast.com, which tracks the unofficial market, said.
The Iranian rial firmed to 198,200 against the U.S. dollar in later trade on Tuesday. The official rate, cited by the central bank website, is 42,000.