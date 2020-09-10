Jordan finds three coronavirus cases in largest Syrian camp

Jordan on Thursday confirmed the first three coronavirus cases in the country's largest camp for Syrian refugees, just a few days after discovering two cases in a smaller camp.
Two of the cases in the Zaatari camp were Jordanians who worked there and the third was a Syrian woman refugee, state-owned Mamlaka TV broadcaster quoted the governor of Mafraq area, Yasser al Adwan, as saying.
The United Nations refugee agency UNHCR said in a statement the infected refugee had been sent an isolation area and contacts were being traced. The camp hosts nearly 77,000 Syrians.