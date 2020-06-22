U.S. officials to meet this week on Israel annexation plan

U.S. officials will gather this week to discuss whether to give Israel a green light for its plan to annex Jewish settlements in the West Bank, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's target date of July 1 approaches.
A senior administration official said on Monday that U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman will be in Washington to meet officials including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner, and Middle East envoy Avi Berkowitz. President Donald Trump could also join in.