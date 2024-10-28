IDF clears out Hamas terror base in northern Gaza hospital

The IDF announced Monday that it had completed a high-stakes raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza’s Jabaliya, which the army said served as a “terror command center” for Hamas terrorists.

The raid, led by the 162nd Division, uncovered weapons, terror funds and Hamas documents, with 60 terrorists reportedly apprehended within the hospital itself, including some linked to the October 7 attacks. These detainees were questioned on-site by Unit 504 intelligence operatives before being transferred to Israel for further investigation.

3 View gallery IDF commandos combing the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza’s Jabaliya, used as a Hamas terror command center ( Photo: IDF )

During the raid, IDF commandos from the elite Shayetet 13 unit were captured on film searching hospital grounds and questioning an ambulance driver, who claimed that Hamas used hospital premises and ambulances to transport wounded fighters.

“Hamas operatives are everywhere—yards, gates, offices, schools, hospitals. They even use ambulances to move their fighters,” the driver reportedly said, expressing frustration at the situation.

3 View gallery ( Photo: IDF )

3 View gallery ( Photo: IDF )

The military noted that the operation would continue in Jabaliya with two brigades remaining while a third unit would be rotated out. The IDF estimates a few hundred Hamas fighters are still present in the city, while around 600 terrorists surrendered in the broader campaign, including many who reportedly passed through new checkpoints around Jabaliya's refugee camp.

The IDF’s larger effort across northern Gaza has also seen significant challenges, with Hamas employing extensive guerrilla tactics, explosive devices and fortified positions. The operation revealed what the military says is Hamas' reliance on explosive devices fashioned from unexploded Israeli ordnance scattered across the sector, which IDF forces neutralized via controlled detonations to prevent future use.

