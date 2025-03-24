Hamas releases first sign of life from hostages Elkana Bohbot, Yosef-Chaim Ohana in propaganda video

Hamas released a new video Monday afternoon showing proof of life from hostages Elkana Bohbot and Yosef-Chaim Ohana. At the request of the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, the video or any part of it will be published only with the families’ consent. The two have been held captive by Hamas for 535 days, along with 57 other hostages in Gaza.
Elkana Bohbot, 35, from Mevaseret Zion, was abducted from the Nova music festival near Re’im. On the day of the massacre he was part of the event’s production team and helped evacuate and treat the wounded during the attack. He and his wife, Rivka, are parents to a 4-year-old boy.
Speaking before the Knesset, Rivka said of her husband: “He could have fled, but chose to stay and help people evacuate and treat the injured. We spoke for the last time at 8 a.m. He promised me he would come home, and I’m holding onto that. We have a little boy who waits for his father every day.”
Yosef-Chaim Ohana, 24, from Kiryat Malakhi, was also kidnapped from the Nova festival. He was so beloved by his friends that one even tattooed Ohana's face on his body. He worked as a bartender, loved reading, and planned to become a life coach. Along with a friend who was with him at the festival, Ohana helped the wounded and transferred them to medics and ambulances outside the venue.
“I called his friend, and he told me that when the shooting began, they started moving the wounded to receive treatment,” said his mother, Miri Ben Ami. “They tried to run toward the main road but saw an RPG being fired at them. Yosef-Chaim ran left, his friend ran right and hid under a car. The friend was hit by the rocket and managed to see Yosef-Chaim peeking out from behind another car — then he lost sight of him. I’m a single mother, and he always helped me. He brought so much light into the world. It’s hard to find the words — I just want my son home. Now.”