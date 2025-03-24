Hamas releases first sign of life from hostages Elkana Bohbot, Yosef-Chaim Ohana in propaganda video

Elkana Bohbot and Yosef-Chaim Ohana. At the request of the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, the video or any part of it will be published only with the families’ consent. The two have been

, 35, from Mevaseret Zion, was abducted from the Nova music festival near Re’im. On the day of the massacre he was part of the event’s production team and helped evacuate and treat the wounded during the attack. He and his wife, Rivka, are parents to a 4-year-old boy.

Speaking before the Knesset, Rivka said of her husband: “He could have fled, but chose to stay and help people evacuate and treat the injured. We spoke for the last time at 8 a.m. He promised me he would come home, and I’m holding onto that. We have a little boy who waits for his father every day.”

, 24, from Kiryat Malakhi, was also kidnapped from the Nova festival. He was so beloved by his friends that one even tattooed Ohana's face on his body. He worked as a bartender, loved reading, and planned to become a life coach. Along with a friend who was with him at the festival, Ohana helped the wounded and transferred them to medics and ambulances outside the venue.

