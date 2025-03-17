Justice Department targets terror supporters on campus in major federal investigation

The Trump administration’s Justice Department is launching a major crackdown on terror supporters at Columbia University after months of pro-Hamas protests that have shocked the nation.

CAMPUS CRACKDOWN ( ILTV )

This follows the arrest of Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia student on a green card who orchestrated the protests and allegedly distributed Hamas flyers on campus. Khalil is now detained by ICE and is expected to be deported. Multiple other arrests have also been made involving student activists on foreign visas.

The protests saw hundreds of radical students harassing Jewish students and waving terrorist flags during campus demonstrations that openly celebrated Hamas attacks on Israel.

Justice Department officials now confirm they are investigating whether these protests violated federal terrorism laws, including possible material support for Hamas, a U.S.-designated terrorist organization.

A senior Homeland Security official stated: “Any person or group providing support or promoting foreign terror groups on American soil is subject to federal prosecution—college campus or not.”

Critics say this move is long overdue, calling out Columbia University for failing to stop the anti-American extremism festering on its campus, including assaults against Jewish students, pro-Hamas chants, and open support for terror organizations.

Now, the White House is signaling that other universities could soon face similar investigations if they allow this kind of behavior to continue.

Columbia responded by saying it is cooperating with law enforcement but insists it will protect what it calls “the right to peaceful protest.” However, critics argue that harassment and terror promotion are not protected speech.

The Trump administration—and Republican leaders—are praising the Justice Department’s actions but insist more must be done to hold universities accountable, including cutting all federal funding.

Currently, at least 10 universities are under investigation for their refusal to curb antisemitism.