Fighter jets scrambled to escort Wizz Air flight to Israel after security scare

Following reports of suspicious behavior on a London–Tel Aviv flight, Israeli security forces scrambled fighter jets in an exceptional move; the suspicion was later cleared and the aircraft landed safely

, |
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Israeli Air Force
Wizz Air
Ben Gurion Airport
IAF
Israeli Air Force fighter jets were scrambled Sunday afternoon to intercept a Wizz Air passenger plane as it approached Ben-Gurion Airport after a suspected security incident, which was later cleared.
The incident, described as highly unusual, is now under review.
2 View gallery
מטוס של חברת וויז איירמטוס של חברת וויז אייר
Wizz Air
(Photo: Eran Granot)
The flight involved was Wizz Air flight W95310 from London to Tel Aviv. After the suspicion was removed, the aircraft landed safely at Ben-Gurion. Footage circulated from the landing shows police officers waiting for passengers after they disembarked.
It is still not fully clear what led to the exceptional decision to scramble fighter jets. According to one report, a passenger alerted authorities after noticing something suspicious on another passenger’s screen. Other reports said two passengers claimed they had received a ‘threatening message’. The circumstances remain under investigation.
2 View gallery
טיסת וויז שנחתה בנתב"ג לאחר האירוע הביטחוניטיסת וויז שנחתה בנתב"ג לאחר האירוע הביטחוני
The aircraft after it landed
The Israel Airports Authority said in a statement: ‘Due to suspicion of unusual behavior on board the aircraft, security forces acted in accordance with established procedures. The incident has concluded. The plane landed, and it was determined that there was no actual security event.’
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""