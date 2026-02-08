Fighter jets scrambled to escort Wizz Air flight to Israel after security scare

fighter jets were scrambled Sunday afternoon to intercept a Wizz Air passenger plane as it approached Ben-Gurion Airport after a suspected security incident, which was later cleared.

The flight involved was Wizz Air flight W95310 from London to Tel Aviv. After the suspicion was removed, the aircraft landed safely at Ben-Gurion. Footage circulated from the landing shows police officers waiting for passengers after they disembarked.

