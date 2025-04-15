800 student visas revoked in campus terror crackdown

In a sweeping move to curb terror support on American campuses—an issue that has plagued universities since October 7—the Trump administration has revoked over 800 student visas from at least 150 universities and initiated deportations of multiple individuals, including Columbia student Mahmoud Khalil, one of the leaders of the illegal pro-Hamas encampment on Columbia University’s campus.

COURT UPHOLDS DEPORTATION ( ILTV )

Khalil was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in March and transferred to a detention facility in Louisiana. An immigration judge ruled this week that Khalil is deportable under a statute allowing removal of noncitizens whose presence is deemed detrimental to U.S. foreign policy.

The Trump administration has defended these actions as necessary measures to ensure that U.S. campuses do not become breeding grounds for terror support. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that students engaging in activities that undermine U.S. foreign policy interests—particularly those supporting anti-Israel agendas—will face immigration consequences.

Khalil’s attorneys and supporters slammed the decision, claiming it infringes on Khalil’s right to free speech. However, officials say Khalil’s conduct and activities on campus—not his opinions or commentary—are the primary motivations for the deportation.

“You know, like Marc was saying, today was historic in its unfairness," Johnny Sinodis, Khalil’s attorney said. "The judge went out of her way to make very clear to us and anyone in the courtroom that the constitutional arguments we were making had no place in immigration court.”