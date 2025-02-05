Freed hostage Romi Gonen's first Instagram post since her return: 'I am back alive Dad'

Romi Gonen , who was released from Hamas captivity after 471 days, published her first post on Wednesday since returning to Israel as part of the current hostage deal . "She alluded to projects meant to help bring her home and wrote "thank God I'm finally home to be a part of it," referring to her family's initiative, which during her captivity called on supporters to wear leopard print clothing items.

"There is no doubt that leopard print is an inseparable part of me and thanks to my family and friends, you have turned it into an exciting initiative designed to remember me and fight for me,” writes Romi, who was released from Hamas captivity on January 19 along with Doron Steinbrecher and Emily Damari .

“After 471 days, I came out of the darkness into the light, and I was so excited to shout: ‘Dad, I am back alive, Dad!'” she wrote.

1 View gallery Romi Gonen, surrounded by her beloved leopard print,thanks her friends and supporters in an Instagram post.

Romi also thaned her loved ones in the post. "Thank you to my beloved family who did everything to bring me home. Thanks to you, I was able to maintain my sanity and faith. Thank you to all my friends who became the 'Romi Army' and to everyone who took part in the struggle, to the security forces who risked their lives for us, I will be forever grateful. Huge support and love to the bereaved families," she wrote in the post.

"My recovery journey begins now and I have many more surgeries and treatments ahead of me, but the most important thing is that I am home,” she writes.

“We must not forget that there are 79 more kidnapped people in Gaza, who survive every day in terrible conditions and are just waiting for us to save them. My rehabilitation will not be complete until they are all home. We must bring them home!!!! Am Yisrael Chai.”

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Yarden, Romi's sister, wrote in a prayer group for her release: "I wanted to start by saying thank you to everyone here! I believe with all my heart that every act that each and every one of us does is like another drop that is added to other drops, which in the end create a sea of ​​actions and prayers.

"This group served as a kind of spiritual support for me during the days when I needed reinforcement from the Jewish community - seeing how many people were members of it, praying for the speedy and healthy return of my sister (and all the abductees), and especially the moments when surveys came up to perform good deeds, which reminded me why we are the best people in the world."

The nurse further wrote: "Our beloved Romi returned victorious despite the never-ending inferno she experienced for 471 days, and for that we will forever thank God. On that damned morning that changed all of our lives, Romi was severely shot in her right hand, which did not receive proper treatment in Gaza. She suffered (and still suffers) from unimaginable pain, significant damage to the function of her hand and her quality of life; it is a clear miracle that the hand is still there and that the doctors in our holy land see a prospect of improvement after proper treatment."

"In the near future, Romi will undergo serious surgery, which will include a long rehabilitation. If you can stay with the group from time to time to pray for her health and complete and speedy recovery I would appreciate it with all my heart. Just as you prayed for Romi, and believed that she would return and did not give up on your faith for a moment - I ask you to continue for our 79 sisters and brothers who are still in trouble and captivity."