Inside Israel’s only crisis center helping teen girls rebuild their lives

For girls who have endured unimaginable trauma — abuse, neglect, and fear — the road to recovery begins here, at Neve Michael’s Teen Girls’ Crisis Center.

It’s the only facility of its kind in Israel — a safe haven for girls aged 12 to 15 who have been removed from their homes by Israel’s welfare services.

Led by Director Nadya Bobrowski, the center provides emotional and psychological treatment, psychiatric care, and constant support — all designed to help the girls rebuild trust and find strength.

“The first thing we try to give them is the feeling that they’re wanted — that we waited for them," Nadya Bobrowski, director of the Teen Girls’ Crisis Center.

When a new girl arrives, she’s greeted not with judgment but with love: a personalized sign, a small gift, and the reassurance that she is seen and accepted.

“We don’t judge them. We accept them. And this is the first feeling we want them to have when they come to our center," Bobrowski said.

HEALING ISRAEL’S GIRLS ( ILTV )

Each girl’s story is different, but their needs are the same: safety, stability, and someone who believes in them. Many arrive in crisis — scared, withdrawn, and mistrustful of adults. But over time, something changes.

“The biggest change we see in these girls is the ability to trust people — to form healthy connections based on respect," Bobrowski added.

Behind every breakthrough is a dedicated team of therapists, social workers, and caregivers. And behind them stands World Emunah, the organization that makes this work possible.

For 90 years, Emunah has been at the heart of Israel’s social welfare system, helping vulnerable children and families break cycles of abuse and distress. Through education, therapy, and love, Emunah builds lives of purpose and possibility.

The Teen Girls’ Crisis Center at Neve Michael embodies that vision, ensuring that no girl is left to face her trauma alone.

“They gain tools they can use in the future — whenever they face another crisis or hard time," Bobrowski added.