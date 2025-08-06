Amb. Ettinger: Israel should ignore backlash and eliminate Hamas

Israel should assume that if it occupies Gaza there will be an anti-Israel reaction, but it should move forward anyway, according to Amb. (Ret.) Yoram Ettinger.

