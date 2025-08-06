Amb. Ettinger: Israel should ignore backlash and eliminate Hamas

Israel should assume that if it occupies Gaza there will be an anti-Israel reaction, but it should move forward anyway, according to Amb. (Ret.) Yoram Ettinger.
He told ILTV News that “for the last 77 years” sentiment against Israel has been negative. “However, an Israeli move to obliterate Hamas—which is a linchpin of anti-U.S., anti-Western Islamic terrorism, a branch of the Muslim Brotherhood which has its machete at the throat of every single pro-American, pro-Western Arab government—would be a service to Western interests.”
He also said that while Arab leaders may speak on behalf of the Palestinians, he believes they are at best indifferent to them.
“They hope for Israel to serve their interests by obliterating Hamas rather than caving in to diplomatic pressure by the West,” the ambassador said.
Watch the full interview: