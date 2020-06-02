Channels
ynetnews on Facebookynetnews on Twitter
Weather:
39C
חיילים מצבא דרום לבנון כיוונו אחר הצהריים מטולי RPG אל כוחות צבא שהיו ב"פעילות באזור משגב עם
Lebanese soldiers aim RPG at IDF tanks
Photo: Pushko
Lebanses soldiers carrying an RPG

Lebanese soldiers caught on camera aiming RPGs at Israeli tanks

Hezbollah-affiliated photographer, along with civilians believed operatives of the Lebanese terror group, document the incident that occurred when two IDF tanks entered one of the enclaves in Upper Galilee

Ahiya Raved, Yoav Zitun |
Published: 06.02.20 , 21:12
Lebanese army soldiers were caught on camera on Tuesday, directing RPGs at Israeli tanks that were patrolling the area along Israel's border with Lebanon.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • The incident apparently occurred in the Upper Galilee area near Kibbutz Misgav Am - outside Israel's border fence - during routine military activity, which was coordinated with UN's UNIFIL peacekeeping forces.
    Lebanese soldiers target IDF tanks with RPGs
    (Video: Avihu Shapira)

    The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said the presence of armed Lebanese military personnel is not unusual during Israeli patrols in Lebanon's territory.
    Witnesses said the incident was documented by a photographer affiliated with the Iran-backed Hezbollah terror group. Lebanese civilians, suspected to be undercover Hezbollah operatives, were also seen in the area at the time of the incident.
    חיילים מצבא דרום לבנון כיוונו אחר הצהריים מטולי RPG אל כוחות צבא שהיו ב"פעילות באזור משגב עםחיילים מצבא דרום לבנון כיוונו אחר הצהריים מטולי RPG אל כוחות צבא שהיו ב"פעילות באזור משגב עם
    Lebanses soldiers carrying an RPG
    ( Photo: Effie Shrir)
    Earlier on Tuesday, alternate prime minister and current defense minister, Benny Gantz toured the Northern front for the first time as defence minister - together with Chief of the General Staff - Lieutenant General Aviv Kochavi. Northern Command chief - Maj. Gen. Amir Baram. And Commander of the 210th Division - Brig. Gen. Amit Fisher.
    During the tour, Gantz emphasized the security challenges prevalent in Israel's northern front. Most notably the Iranian presence in Syria, alongside any other developments in the Lebanese arena.
    בני גנץ מבקר בפיקוד הצפון יחד עם אביב כוכבי, מפקד פיקוד הצפון אמיר ברעם ומפקד אוגדה 210 עמית פישרבני גנץ מבקר בפיקוד הצפון יחד עם אביב כוכבי, מפקד פיקוד הצפון אמיר ברעם ומפקד אוגדה 210 עמית פישר
    Defense Minister Benny Gantz, with Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, during a tour of the northern arena
    (Photo: IDF Spokesperson Unit)
    Accompanied by Blue & White Minister Michael Biton - Gantz met with the heads of the communities found on the Israeli- Lebanon Confrontation line, led Moshe Davidovich, the heads of the Mateh Asher Regional Council and Confrontation Line Forum.
    During the meeting, several civilian and security issues were raised, including the lack of protection provided to the communities in case of a possible outbreak of violence.
    Talkbacks for this article 0