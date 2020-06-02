Lebanese soldiers caught on camera aiming RPGs at Israeli tanks

Lebanese army soldiers were caught on camera on Tuesday, directing RPGs at Israeli tanks that were patrolling the area along Israel's border with Lebanon.

The incident apparently occurred in the Upper Galilee area near Kibbutz Misgav Am - outside Israel's border fence - during routine military activity, which was coordinated with UN's UNIFIL peacekeeping forces.

Lebanese soldiers target IDF tanks with RPGs ( Video: Avihu Shapira )





The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said the presence of armed Lebanese military personnel is not unusual during Israeli patrols in Lebanon's territory.

Witnesses said the incident was documented by a photographer affiliated with the Iran-backed Hezbollah terror group. Lebanese civilians, suspected to be undercover Hezbollah operatives, were also seen in the area at the time of the incident.

Lebanses soldiers carrying an RPG ( Photo: Effie Shrir )

Earlier on Tuesday, alternate prime minister and current defense minister, Benny Gantz toured the Northern front for the first time as defence minister - together with Chief of the General Staff - Lieutenant General Aviv Kochavi. Northern Command chief - Maj. Gen. Amir Baram. And Commander of the 210th Division - Brig. Gen. Amit Fisher.

During the tour, Gantz emphasized the security challenges prevalent in Israel's northern front. Most notably the Iranian presence in Syria, alongside any other developments in the Lebanese arena.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz, with Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, during a tour of the northern arena ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson Unit )

Accompanied by Blue & White Minister Michael Biton - Gantz met with the heads of the communities found on the Israeli- Lebanon Confrontation line, led Moshe Davidovich, the heads of the Mateh Asher Regional Council and Confrontation Line Forum.