3 killed in Israeli airstrike on Damascus, reports say

The scene of the attack in Damascus, Syria





Three people were killed Wednesday afternoon in an airstrike targeting a building in the Al-Mazzeh neighborhood of Damascus, reportedly frequented by Hezbollah commanders and Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.

According to local reports, two of the victims were non-Syrian. At least four others were wounded in the strike, which hit a three-story building. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based opposition group, reported seven casualties in the attack.

The scene of the attack in Damascus, Syria

The Syrian Defense Ministry confirmed the airstrike occurred at 5:25 p.m., stating that Israel targeted a residential building, killing three civilians and injuring three others, while causing significant damage.

Syrian outlet Voice of the Capital reported that the building targeted in the strike was located near a site previously attacked in January, where senior Hezbollah commander Youssef Omayed Dar, also known as "Haj Sadiq," and two of his aides were killed. Sources suggested Wednesday's strike was an assassination, though the target remains unknown.

Last Friday, Syrian state media reported that five soldiers were killed in an Israeli airstrike near Damascus. The attack, launched from the Golan Heights around 1:35 a.m., targeted a military post near the Syria-Lebanon border.

In Lebanon, a drone strike last week reportedly killed three people in southern Lebanon when the drone targeted a vehicle on the Wadi al-Ayoun road between Sarbine and Beit Lif villages. That same night, Israeli airstrikes were reported in several locations in Lebanon, including the village of Jwaya, where multiple casualties were reported.

Earlier this month, reports also emerged of an Israeli strike on a vehicle near Damascus International Airport, with several members of the pro-Iranian Iraqi Kataib Hezbollah militia reportedly killed.

