40% of Israelis favor future control over Gaza, survey finds

A new survey of 1,001 Israelis has revealed a significant shift in public opinion, with 40% advocating for Israel to assume control over Gaza following the current war.

The survey, conducted at the end of March and beginning of April, prior to recent developments, also highlights broad support for the current military actions.

According to the results, 39% of respondents believe that Israel's military response against Hamas in Gaza has been appropriate, while 34% feel that the measures have not gone far enough.

1 View gallery IDF operates in Gaza ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Only 19% consider the military actions to be excessive. When asked about the likelihood of Israel achieving its war objectives, 40% expressed certainty, and 27% were optimistic.

The potential for the conflict to escalate to other regions is a concern for 61% of those surveyed. In terms of Gaza's governance after the war, only 14% of respondents think that the residents of Gaza should decide their future, and some 6% support the Palestinian Authority under Mahmoud Abbas taking control. An additional 12% would prefer the Palestinian Authority without Abbas.

Support for the two-state solution has waned, with only 26% backing the idea, down from 35% the previous year. Regarding U.S. President Joe Biden’s approach to the conflict, 60% of Israelis disapprove of his handling, and only 41% believe he maintains an appropriate balance between Israeli and Palestinian interests. Confidence in Biden's ability to manage global affairs has also dropped by 10% since last year.