Efforts underway to bring Eli Cohen remains home, report

Israel has reached out to officials in Syria and the region to locate the grave of Israeli spy Eli Cohen who was executed in Damascus in 1965, and bring his remains to Israel, the Lebanese Hezbollah affiliated Al Akhbar newspaper reported on Saturday, citing diplomatic sources.
According to the report, Israel attempted to contact additional officials in search of the bodies of IDF soldiers who were missing in action since the first Lebanon war in 1982. Israeli officials have been trying to obtain a collection of ancient Torah scrolls and other religious artifacts.
The fall of the Assad regime in Syria has rekindled hopes that Cohen's remains could be found after years of quiet negotiations with Russian mediation, have not yielded results. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in 2021 that a search was underway for Cohen's remains, with Russian help.
A clip showing Cohen in Damascus was released in 2021, as part of a Russian RT documentary on Syria. The film, shot in the 1960s shows Cohen walking briskly on a street in the Syrian capital.
It was purchased from an antique shop in St. Petersburg. The makers of the documentary said the clip was shot by a Red Army officer by the name of Boris Lukin who was in Syria at the same time as Cohen.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Cohen began his espionage mission in Syria in 1961 and had succeeded in forging ties in the upper echelons of the regime. He used his connections to obtain and transfer valuable intelligence regarding Syria's military preparations on the Golan Heights. At the peak of his success in Damascus, he was considered for the role of the deputy Syrian defense minister.
He was arrested in 1965 after his identity was exposed and despite efforts by Israel, was put on trial and later hung. He was described by the Syrian authorities and "the greatest spy Israel had ever had in the Arab world." To this day his remains have not been returned and any efforts to locate them have failed.