Mossad chief meets Qatari PM to revive hostage talks

Mossad chief David Barnea met overnight with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Oslo amid efforts to bring about a deal for the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, Barnea also met with Egyptian officials.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

More stories:

Quoting sources with knowledge of the talks, the WSJ reported that there were "significant obstacles,' impeding a resumption of negotiations on a new hostage deal, including disagreements over the terms within Hamas.

2 View gallery David Barnea, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani ( Photo: GPO, Reuters )

Ahead of his departure to Oslo, Barnea attended a meeting with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and others, the Defense Ministry said.

On Friday, IDF troops killed three hostages in Gaza who escaped their Hamas captors, mistaking them for terrorists.

2 View gallery Samar Talalka, Alon Shamriz and Yotam Haim