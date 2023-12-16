Mossad chief meets Qatari PM to revive hostage talks

Efforts to resume negotiations to release hostages face significant obstacles including disagreements within the Hamas terror group according to sources quoted in a report

Mossad chief David Barnea met overnight with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Oslo amid efforts to bring about a deal for the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, Barnea also met with Egyptian officials.
Quoting sources with knowledge of the talks, the WSJ reported that there were "significant obstacles,' impeding a resumption of negotiations on a new hostage deal, including disagreements over the terms within Hamas.
אמיר קטאר תמים בן חמד אאל תאני, ראש המוסד דוד ברנעאמיר קטאר תמים בן חמד אאל תאני, ראש המוסד דוד ברנע
David Barnea, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani
(Photo: GPO, Reuters)
Ahead of his departure to Oslo, Barnea attended a meeting with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and others, the Defense Ministry said.
On Friday, IDF troops killed three hostages in Gaza who escaped their Hamas captors, mistaking them for terrorists.
יותם חיים, אלון שמירז, סאמר טלאלקהיותם חיים, אלון שמירז, סאמר טלאלקה
Samar Talalka, Alon Shamriz and Yotam Haim
an initial probe into the events revealed the soldiers violated the IDF rules of engagement and opened fire on the three although they were waving a white flag and were without shirts to indicate they posed no danger.
