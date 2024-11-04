Israel must strike back: One building for every Hezbollah drone, says expert

ILTV News interview with Prof. Mordechai Kedar

Emily Schrader/ILTV News|
Israel should demolish one building in Lebanon for every drone Hezbollah launches at Israel, according to Bar-Ilan University’s Prof. Mordechai Kedar.
In an interview with ILTV News, Kedar stated that “this should be the price the community will pay if they continue to launch drones against Israel.” He added, “if Israel did this, after two or three days, when they see Israel is serious, they will stop it.”

IS WAR ON THE HORIZON?
Kedar emphasized that the goal is not to harm civilians. Israel could still warn civilians in advance of its strikes, focusing on deterrence. Hezbollah, unlike Israel, aims to kill Israeli people.
And what about Iran—will it strike Israel again soon?
Kedar said he is not concerned.
“Iran is more or less exposed today,” Kedar told ILTV, “because Israel destroyed large parts, if not most, of its air defense system. It is much easier to target more places in Iran.”
He added that he believes Iran’s nuclear military facilities are exposed—anything not deeply underground—and that if Israel wanted to, it could take actions against those facilities.
“Israel should take advantage of the fact that the air defenses in Iran are weak,” he said.
