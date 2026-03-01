Three US service members killed as Iran airs footage of drone strike on US base

The U.S. military said Sunday that three American service members were killed in action and five were seriously wounded during Operation Epic Fury, marking the first confirmed U.S. casualties in the war that began following joint U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran.
In a statement, U.S. Central Command said several others sustained minor shrapnel injuries and concussions and are being treated and returned to duty.
“Major combat operations continue, and our response effort is ongoing,” CENTCOM said, adding that the situation remains fluid.
The military said it would withhold the identities of those killed until 24 hours after their next of kin have been notified. No further details were provided about the circumstances of the casualties.
Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump told CNBC on Sunday that American military operations against Iran are “ahead of schedule.”
In addition, Iran’s state broadcaster aired footage of a Shahed 136 drone strike on the US Ali Al Salem military base in Kuwait.
In a subsequent statement, U.S. Central Command said claims by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard that the aircraft carrier USS Lincoln was struck are false.
According to U.S. officials, the missiles fired toward the carrier “did not even come close.” The command added that the aircraft carrier continues to launch aircraft as part of an operation aimed at “defending the American people.”