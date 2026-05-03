Four women killed in northern Israel crash; eight dead on roads since midnight

on Highway 77 near the Hamovil interchange in the Lower Galilee, bringing the number of people killed on Israel’s roads since midnight to eight.

on Highway 77 near the Hamovil interchange in the Lower Galilee, bringing the number of people killed on Israel’s roads since midnight to eight.

Magen David Adom said it received the report at 3:11 p.m. The crash involved a minibus, a truck, a jeep and three private vehicles, one of which was completely crushed.

Magen David Adom said it received the report at 3:11 p.m. The crash involved a minibus, a truck, a jeep and three private vehicles, one of which was completely crushed.

Magen David Adom said it received the report at 3:11 p.m. The crash involved a minibus, a truck, a jeep and three private vehicles, one of which was completely crushed.