Virus cabinet to convene Sunday to vote on closure of all trade

The coronavirus cabinet will convene on Sunday to vote on the tightening of health measures, including the closure of the majority of trade.
The government said last week if the average number of daily cases reaches 2,500 or if the coefficient of infection rises to 1.32, it will enforce the policy of "tight restraint", which includes closure of the trade sector, the education system in "red" and "orange" municipalities and reduction of public transport.
According to the National Security Council, in the next few days the country is expected to reach 2,500 new cases a day on average.