At least 600 dead, more injured after 6.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Afghanistan

Hundreds killed or injured as powerful quake devastates eastern Afghanistan, flattening villages and overwhelming rescuers in a nation already facing deep humanitarian crises

Hundreds were feared dead and injured after an earthquake of magnitude 6 struck two rugged eastern provinces in Afghanistan, authorities said on Monday, as helicopters ferried the injured to safety from rubble being combed in a hunt for survivors.
The disaster will further stretch the resources of the South Asian nation already grappling with humanitarian crises, from a sharp drop in aid to a huge pushback of its citizens from neighbouring countries.
There was no confirmed death toll, health authorities said in Kabul, the capital, as rescuers raced to reach remote hamlets dotting an area with a long history of earthquakes and floods.
"Figures from just a few clinics show over 400 injured and dozens of fatalities," ministry spokesperson Sharafat Zaman said in a statement that warned of higher casualties.
Injured taken to the hospital
(Photo: Reuters)
Images from Reuters Television showed helicopters ferrying out the affected, while residents helped soldiers and medics carry the wounded to ambulances.
Three villages were razed in the province of Kunar, with substantial damage in many others, the health ministry said.
Reports showed 250 dead and 500 injured, said Najibullah Hanif, the provincial information head of Kunar, adding that the tally could change.
(Photo: Reuters)
Early reports showed 30 dead in a single village, with hundreds of injured taken to the hospital, authorities said.
Rescuers were scrambling to find survivors in the area bordering Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region, where homes of mud and stone were levelled by the midnight quake that hit at a depth of 10 km (6 miles).
"So far, no foreign governments have reached out to provide support for rescue or relief work," a foreign office spokesperson said.
Afghanistan is prone to deadly earthquakes, particularly in the Hindu Kush mountain range, where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates meet.
A series of earthquakes in the west of Afghanistan killed more than 1,000 people last year, underscoring the vulnerability of one of the world's poorest countries to natural disasters.
