'Slap in the face to the victims of October 7': US rejects French recognition of Palestinian state

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued the Trump administration’s first response to French President Emmanuel Macron’s announcement that France will recognize a Palestinian state , saying overnight Friday that the U.S. “strongly rejects” the move.

“This reckless decision only serves Hamas propaganda and sets back peace,” Rubio wrote on X. "It is a slap in the face to the victims of October 7th."

2 View gallery US Secretary of State Marco Rubio ( Photo: REUTERS/Umit Bektas )

In contrast, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed support for Macron’s statement. “Canada will work intensively in all fora to further that end, including through the participation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs at the UN High-Level Conference on a Two-State Solution in New York next week,” he posted on X.

Carney also criticized the Israeli government’s role in Gaza, writing, “Canada condemns the Israeli government’s failure to prevent the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian disaster in Gaza. Israel’s control of aid distribution must be replaced by comprehensive provision of humanitarian assistance led by international organizations."

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also issued a statement, saying, “The situation in Gaza has gone beyond the world’s worst fears. The position of the Australian Government is clear: every innocent life matters.” He noted Australia’s longstanding bipartisan support for a two-state solution and the recognition of Palestinian statehood.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

“Gaza is in the grip of a humanitarian catastrophe,” he added. “Israel’s denial of aid and the killing of civilians, including children, seeking access to water and food cannot be defended or ignored. We call on Israel to comply immediately with its obligations under international law... Any proposals for the permanent forced displacement of the Palestinian population must be abandoned.”

On Thursday night, Macron made a historic announcement, saying he would formally recognize a Palestinian state during the UN General Assembly in September.

2 View gallery Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas and French President Emmanuel Macron ( Photo: Reuters )

“True to its historic commitment to a just and lasting peace in the Middle East, I have decided that France will recognize the State of Palestine,” Macron wrote on X and Instagram, sharing a letter he sent to Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas.

Palestinian Authority Deputy Chairman Hussein al-Sheikh welcomed the recognition.

“The urgent need today is to end the war in Gaza and provide aid to the civilian population. Peace is possible,” Macron said. He called for an immediate ceasefire that includes the release of all hostages and a surge in humanitarian aid to Gaza.

He also stressed the need for Hamas to be disarmed, security restored to Gaza and the territory rebuilt. “Ultimately, it is essential to establish a Palestinian state, ensure its existence, and enable it—through its disarmament and full recognition of Israel—to contribute to security in the Middle East," Macron said.

Macron insisted that “there is no alternative,” adding that his declaration reflects the will of the French people, who “want peace in the Middle East.”

“Our role as the French, along with Israelis, Palestinians, and our European and international partners, is to prove that peace is possible.”