UAE confident F-35 jets sale will go through, says ambassador

The United Arab Emirates' ambassador to Washington said he was confident the sale of F-35 jets to his country would go through after a review by U.S. President Joe Biden's administration of some pending arms sales to U.S. allies.
The UAE had during Donald Trump's last day in office signed agreements to buy up to 50 F-35 jets, 18 armed drones and other defense equipment in a deal worth $23 billion.
"We did everything by the book and they will discover that once the review is complete and it will proceed," Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba told a virtual Washington Institute forum on Monday, describing the review as "pro forma".