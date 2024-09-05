Lara Trump mocked over music video release

Lara Trump, the RNC co-chair and daughter-in-law of Donald Trump, released a music video for her song "Hero," a duet with singer Madeline Jaymes, intended as an homage to first responders.

The video received widespread criticism and mockery on social media for Lara's heavily auto-tuned and cringey vocal performance, with many questioning her singing ability.

Some praised the song as "beautiful and powerful."

1 View gallery Lara with Donald Trump ( Photo: AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File )

Lara Trump has previously released other songs, including a rendition of Tom Petty's "I Won't Back Down" in 2023 and "Anything Is Possible" in March, suggesting her attempts to enter the entertainment sphere with little success.

The song's lyrics and music video featured images of firefighters and rescuing children, but users questioned the visual choices, such as Trump's appearance in an evening gown on a fire escape.

Lara Trump has stated that she is not a professional singer and does not seek a career in music, considering it purely a hobby. She can play the piano and expected negative feedback for her song but was happy with what she created.

Critics claimed that Trump's voice was heavily auto-tuned and pitch-corrected throughout the song, and a Democratic political strategist comparing the sound to a "wild hog and a sack of rusty cans."

