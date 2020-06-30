Justice minister defends Mandelblit over rejection of PM's legal aid request

Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn from Blue & White on Tuesday defended Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit following his rejection of Netanyahu's request for financial legal aid in his corruption trial.

