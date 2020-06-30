Justice minister defends Mandelblit over rejection of PM's legal aid request

Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn from Blue & White on Tuesday defended Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit following his rejection of Netanyahu's request for financial legal aid in his corruption trial.
"Mandelblit is not persecuting anyone," said Nissenkorn in a statement, "he is simply doing his job role. An attack on the state's gatekeepers serve to harm and weaken our democracy, which will only serve to violate the rights of every citizen in the State of Israel."
First published: 16:42 , 06.30.20