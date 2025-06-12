Is the U.S. really turning on Israel?

There is likely little daylight between the U.S. and Israel—despite growing media reports suggesting otherwise—according to Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, special envoy for Israel’s Foreign Ministry.
“America has its interests and Israel has its interests, but I think for the most part, America, at least, we feel over here and the government in general feels that America has our back,” Hassan-Nahoum said.
Speaking to ILTV News, she pointed to recent examples of strong U.S. support. Just last week, the United States vetoed a UN Security Council resolution that called for an immediate ceasefire—without condemning Hamas or demanding the return of Israeli hostages. She also noted that Israel continues to use heavy weaponry in Gaza, much of it purchased from the United States.
“I think we have to take everything with a pinch of salt,” she said.
Watch the full interview: