Zelensky faces 'difficult choice' as Trump team presses Russia-backed deal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky fully understands the gravity of the moment and the difficult position he faces. In the past 48 hours, it became clear to him that President Donald Trump has likely reversed himself yet again, issuing an ultimatum: by next Thursday, Thanksgiving, Zelensky must sign a “peace agreement” with Russia. The 28-point plan was drafted not with Kyiv or Europe, but by Trump’s senior advisers — led by Steve Witkoff — together with Kirill Dmitriev, an emissary of Russian President Vladimir Putin .

From Trump’s message, Zelensky can draw one conclusion: accept the plan or face the consequences — including a dramatic cut in U.S. military aid. Without that aid, Ukraine would struggle to continue fighting, especially as winter sets in.

Senior Ukrainian officials were stunned and deeply disappointed by the shift in Trump’s position and by the fact that Washington did not include Ukraine or European countries in the talks, yet sat down with Putin’s envoy. As a result, the agreement heavily serves Russian interests — and Trump is now pressuring Ukraine to accept it. Kyiv must decide how to respond to an ultimatum that carries major consequences. If Zelensky refuses, he risks a rupture with Trump and a sharp reduction in aid. If he accepts, he risks a fierce domestic backlash, handing Moscow a significant reward for its aggression and undermining his already fragile political standing amid a major corruption scandal involving close associates.

In recent hours, further details have emerged about how the plan was assembled and the hostile tone U.S. officials adopted during meetings with Ukrainians while presenting the proposal. According to Ukrainian officials, the administration issued what was effectively a clear ultimatum: Zelensky must sign by Thursday, or the United States will begin slashing assistance, including critical intelligence support.

The frustration in Kyiv is heightened by the fact that just a month ago, the Trump administration imposed significant sanctions on two major Russian energy companies. Ukrainians believed Trump had finally recognized that Putin was stringing him along and would begin taking meaningful action. Instead, they say, Trump gave the sanctions little time to take effect before pivoting sharply back toward Moscow.

The Financial Times reported that Trump administration officials told Ukrainian and European representatives that there was no room for negotiation and that they expect Zelensky to sign. According to the report, a meeting in Kyiv on Wednesday night between U.S. Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll and European officials was tense; one European official described the American tone as “sickening.” Driscoll arrived late and used profanity, participants said.

“We need to end this shit. The US armed forces love and support Ukraine, but the honest assessment of the American military is that Ukraine is in a very bad position, and now is the best time for peace,” Driscoll said. He added that “security guarantees are part of this” and would be discussed with European and Ukrainian leaders in the coming days.

To underscore the urgency, he said: “We have a narrow window for peace — President Trump wants peace now. The more cooks in the kitchen, the harder it is to deal with.”

But just as in Trump’s approach to Gaza, Kyiv believes the U.S. president neither grasps nor cares about the details. In their eyes, the proposal cannot be called a “peace agreement.” Instead of coordinating a joint negotiating position with Ukraine and Europe and presenting it to Russia, Trump has effectively embraced the Russian approach entirely, positioning himself against Ukraine and Europe. Kyiv sees this as alarming — and as a reason to distrust any U.S. assurances tied to the plan.

This is the difficult position Zelensky now finds himself in. He delivered a national address Thursday night, one day after meeting Driscoll, who presented the 28-point plan as a finished product rather than a basis for serious negotiations.