Haredi extremists clash with police, new haredi recruits outside IDF enlistment center

Riots erupted outside the IDF recruitment center in Tel Hashomer in central Israel on Monday as extremist Haredi factions protested against the enlistment of Haredi soldiers. Demonstrators attempted to disrupt the recruitment process for the Haredi Netzach Yehuda Battalion, blocking roads, shouting anti-enlistment slogans, and distributing propaganda.

Extremist ultra-orthodox protesting on Monday morning ( צילום: יריב כץ, מוטי קמחי )

Protesters hurled phrases like "Don’t kill yourself," "This is hell," and "They’re Nazis" as newly recruited soldiers entered the base. Border Police officers secured the area, working to maintain order as the protests escalated.

3 View gallery Border Police clashing with Haredi protesters and rioters ( Photo: Moti Kimhi )

Police reported deploying reinforcement forces to manage the situation, including directing traffic around the blocked roads. One protester was arrested during the chaos. "Disruptors attempted to block vehicles by lying on the road, and officers worked to free the vehicles," the police stated.

3 View gallery ( Photo: Moti Kimhi )

The protests caused road closures, including Yaakov Dori Street in Kiryat Ono between Shaul HaMelech and Levi Eshkol streets, as well as restricted access to other nearby roads. Traffic congestion was reported along Route 461, from the Beit B’Park intersection to Mesubim Junction, in both directions.

3 View gallery ( Photo: Moti Kimhi )

Inside the recruitment center, approximately 70 active-duty soldiers and 110 reservists transitioning to combat roles were expected to enlist voluntarily for the Haredi Netzach Yehuda Battalion. This battalion was specifically established to accommodate recruits who wish to maintain their religious lifestyle, ensuring a framework for integrating Haredi soldiers into the military.