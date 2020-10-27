Israel records lowest positivity rate for coronavirus cases in four months

The Health Ministry on Tuesday reported 780 cases of coronavirus were confirmed on Monday showing a 2.1% positivity rate out of the 36,605 tests conducted. This is the lowest rate in four months.

There are currently 467 Israelis hospitalized in serious condition of which 193 are on ventilators.

Testing for coronavirus in Jerusalem ( Photo: Shalev Shalom )

Since the start of the pandemic, 2,452 people have succumbed to the virus.

Health officials remain concerned about a possible increase that could be seen next week, 10 days after the reopening of kindergartens and other easing of restrictions after a month- long lockdown.

The Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem announced it would be closing two of its coronavirus wards after a drop, in hospitalization. According to hospital officials, 50 patients are being treated for COVID-19 with 37 in serious or critical condition. There are 18 patients on ventilators. At the beginning of October, the hospital was treating 150 cases of the virus.

The coronavirus cabinet on Monday approved the reopening of elementary schools as of Sunday, under mitigation restrictions. Grades one and two would be allowed to return to class for three days a week in two separate groups while grades three and four would be studying in pods.

Elementary school student wearing masks in class in a Jerusalem school before the month-long lockdown imposed for a second time ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

But some local municipalities have announced they would open schools in their area to allow more children to return to school by providing additional space and staff.

The ministers also discussed reopening of some high street shops but have postponed their decisions until they reconvene on Thursday.

Shops closed due to the coronavirus lockdown in the southern city of Netivot ( Photo: Assaf Kamar )

The ministries of health and finance are in disagreement over the proper exit strategy from the lockdown, the second since the start of the pandemic, with Health Minister Yuli Edelstein warning the country is "playing with fire" and could be repeating past mistakes that would result in yet another lockdown in the future.