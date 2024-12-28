'Terrorists posing as patients': Inside the IDF's largest Gaza raid yet

The IDF reported on Saturday that it completed a focused operation targeting a Hamas command center within the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Jabaliya, northern Gaza. Over 240 suspects were reportedly apprehended.

Among those detained were members of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), including 15 individuals connected to the October 7 attacks on Israel, as well as engineering and anti-tank missile specialists and the hospital director, suspected of Hamas ties. Some suspects reportedly attempted to disguise themselves as patients or escape using ambulances.

IDF commandos operating in Kamal Adwan Hospital in Jabaliya ( Video: IDF )

The IDF said that the 401st Armored Brigade secured the hospital’s surroundings while Shayetet 13 special forces conducted precise actions inside, seizing weapons such as grenades, firearms and other military equipment.

Troops encountered resistance, including anti-tank fire, but successfully neutralized the attackers.

Alongside Shayetet 13 commandos, combat teams from the 401st Armored Brigade, Unit 504 field investigators and Shin Bet forces, all under the command of the 162nd Division and guided by intelligence from the IDF Intelligence Directorate (AMAN) and the Shin Bet.

3 View gallery IDF commandos operating in Kamal Adwan Hospital in Jabaliya ( Photo: IDF )

At the outset, 401st Brigade combat teams encircled the hospital, arresting terrorists hiding in the area and eliminating others. The encirclement was completed within an hour. During the operation, an anti-tank missile was fired at a 52nd Battalion force, but no injuries were reported.

Initial interrogations conducted on-site by Unit 504 investigators and Shin Bet operatives revealed that many of the terrorists exiting the hospital had participated in terror activities in the area. This marked a significant achievement for Unit 504, which handled the largest single-day concentration of detainees since the start of the war.

Over ten investigators employed advanced intelligence systems and technologies, with most of the terrorists identified as members of the military wings of Hamas and PIJ. Real-time interrogations also led to the identification of additional terrorists in the vicinity.

3 View gallery ( Photo: IDF )

During the operation, terrorists fired anti-tank missiles at forces near the hospital and attempted additional terror attacks. IDF and Shin Bet personnel sustained no injuries, and the attackers were swiftly neutralized. Israeli Air Force aircraft also struck and killed terrorists attempting to flee the area.

In the weeks leading up to the operation, the IDF coordinated with COGAT to evacuate 350 patients, caregivers and medical staff from the Kamal Adwan Hospital. Additionally, tens of thousands of liters of fuel and hundreds of food and medical supply packages were delivered to the hospital.

During the operation, 95 more patients and staff were transferred to the Indonesian Hospital, accompanied by 5,000 liters of fuel, two generators and additional medical supplies to ensure its essential functionality. Hundreds of civilians were also evacuated safely via designated routes.

3 View gallery Palestinians evacuated from Kamal Adwan Hospital

In a parallel operation in Jabaliya, Multi-Dimensional Unit commandos identified and eliminated terrorists from the air, while Kfir Brigade soldiers located and dismantled explosive devices in the area.

Over the weekend, a fourth IDF brigade, Nahal, joined the northern operations, moving from its previous position in southern Gaza near the Philadelphi Corridor, where it was replaced by the 4th Reserve Brigade. Nahal forces are now operating in Beit Hanoun alongside the Kfir Brigade.

Jabaliya has been identified by the IDF as a Hamas stronghold in northern Gaza, hosting hundreds of terrorists, including senior commanders. Despite prior IDF operations in the city, including a ground maneuver last year and a 98th Division raid on its refugee camp in May, the area remains a critical focus for military activity. IDF forces have been conducting operations there for the past three months to address persistent threats.