IDF arrests over 240 terror suspects in raid on northern Gaza hospital

The IDF announced Saturday that it had arrested more than 240 suspects during a targeted operation against a Hamas command center located inside the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Jabaliya, northern Gaza.

The military said the operation, coordinated with the Shin Bet, was based on intelligence indicating the hospital was being used for military activities in violation of international law.

The detainees included members of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), as well as 15 individuals implicated in the October 7 attacks on Israel. Among those arrested were engineering and anti-tank missile operatives and the hospital's director, who is suspected of being a Hamas operative. Some detainees reportedly attempted to evade capture by posing as patients or fleeing in ambulances.

The IDF said that prior to the operation, 350 patients, medical staff and caregivers were evacuated from the hospital in coordination with the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT). The hospital had been supplied with tens of thousands of liters of fuel, food and medical supplies in recent weeks to ensure its functionality.

During the operation, another 95 patients and staff were relocated to the Indonesian Hospital, which received additional fuel, generators and medical equipment. Civilians in the vicinity were also evacuated through designated routes for safety.

According to the IDF, the 401st Armored Brigade secured the hospital perimeter, while Shayetet 13 special forces conducted precision operations inside the facility, confiscating weapons, including grenades, guns and other military equipment.

Troops faced resistance during the operation, including anti-tank fire from terrorists. IDF forces neutralized the attackers, and the Israeli Air Force struck terrorists attempting to flee. No Israeli casualties were reported.

The IDF said that intelligence gathered during the initial questioning of detainees confirmed their involvement in terrorist activities.