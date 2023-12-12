Act of cowardice: Gravestone of fallen IDF soldier defaced

The gravestone of Yaakov Ozeri, a fallen soldier from Kfar Shamai, was discovered desecrated. Ozeri, a dedicated armored corps soldier in the 52nd Battalion, tragically lost his life in a harrowing battle in the Gaza Strip on November 7 at the age of 28. His family was devastated to find during their visit to his grave on Tuesday morning that an unknown individual had callously marked the Israel Defense Forces emblem on his tombstone and the flags placed around the grave with an "X."

The gravestone of Yaakov Ozeri, a fallen soldier from Kfar Shamai, was discovered desecrated. Ozeri, a dedicated armored corps soldier in the 52nd Battalion, tragically lost his life in a harrowing battle in the Gaza Strip on November 7 at the age of 28. His family was devastated to find during their visit to his grave on Tuesday morning that an unknown individual had callously marked the Israel Defense Forces emblem on his tombstone and the flags placed around the grave with an "X."

The gravestone of Yaakov Ozeri, a fallen soldier from Kfar Shamai, was discovered desecrated. Ozeri, a dedicated armored corps soldier in the 52nd Battalion, tragically lost his life in a harrowing battle in the Gaza Strip on November 7 at the age of 28. His family was devastated to find during their visit to his grave on Tuesday morning that an unknown individual had callously marked the Israel Defense Forces emblem on his tombstone and the flags placed around the grave with an "X."