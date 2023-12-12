Act of cowardice: Gravestone of fallen IDF soldier defaced

The gravestone of Yaakov Ozeri, a fallen soldier from Kfar Shamai, was discovered desecrated. Ozeri, a dedicated armored corps soldier in the 52nd Battalion, tragically lost his life in a harrowing battle in the Gaza Strip on November 7 at the age of 28. His family was devastated to find during their visit to his grave on Tuesday morning that an unknown individual had callously marked the Israel Defense Forces emblem on his tombstone and the flags placed around the grave with an "X."
Nofar, Yaakov's sister, expressed the profound shock and despair felt by her family. "We turned to the police, they say they are dealing with it but we are at a loss, my sister Tzlil and I left work and came to my parents' moshav. We are shocked, our brother fell defending the State of Israel, and this is what they do to him in the State of Israel. It's hard for me to hear that they say it's not personal, it's against the symbols of the State of Israel. It's very personal. My brother gave his life for this country," she told Ynet.
Hagar Daniels Ozeri, Yaakov's widow, recounted that on Monday his sister had visited the grave and everything was in order. However, on Tuesday morning, when Yaakov's mother visited the grave, she found the flags on the ground and desecrated. Distraught, she hurried home to gather cleaning supplies. Before leaving the cemetery, she informed the office staff about the incident, prompting them to call the police about the area that is under 24-hour surveillance.
Reflecting on their relationship, Hagar shared: "We were a couple from the age of 16 to 21, we separated for five years and a year and a half ago we reunited. It's a high school love, first love." She also revealed that she is currently 27 weeks pregnant and expecting a daughter.
"Yaakov managed to feel her kicking for the first time - and then he returned to the reserves and did not return from there. He could have been an amazing dad, according to how he was with his nephews it was right up his alley," Hagar added.