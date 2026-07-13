Israeli hiker dies after fall in the Alps

Alaam Fares, 32, from Hurfeish, died after falling in the Alps near the Swiss-Italian border; His mother is known as 'the mother of the soldiers' for cooking meals for troops after Oct. 7

Einav Halabi
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Alam Fares, 32, from the northern village of Hurfeish, died Monday after falling from a great height in the Alps near the border between Switzerland and Italy.
A mourning notice published in the village said: "With great sorrow and heavy hearts, and with faithful acceptance of God's will, we announce the passing of Alam Fares of the village of Hurfeish, who died at the age of 32."
עלאם פארסעלאם פארס
Alam Fares, 32
Fares' mother is known as "the mother of the soldiers" because she began cooking meals for troops deployed to Israel's northern border after the Oct. 7 attack.
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