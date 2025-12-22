UK pro‑Palestinian activists 'near death' after weeks on hunger strike over terror charges

British authorities are monitoring the condition of eight pro‑Palestinian activists linked to Palestine Action who have been on a hunger strike for about six weeks, as lawyers and relatives warn they could die in custody unless the government intervenes.

Family members say Teuta Hoxha, 29, has been refusing food for 43 days and is now struggling to stand. Her sister said Hoxha has left instructions for doctors in case she collapses or dies. Another detainee, Kamran Ahmed, 28, said from prison that he fears death daily but considers dying for the cause “worth it.”

1 View gallery The eight activists

Palestine Action was designated a terrorist organization by the British government in July, making it illegal to support the group or display its symbols. The ban followed a series of break‑ins and acts of vandalism that authorities say caused millions of dollars in damage. Among the most serious incidents were a break‑in at an Elbit Systems facility near Bristol in August 2024, during which activists armed with hammers and axes clashed with police, and a June raid at RAF Brize Norton, Britain’s largest air force base, where red paint was sprayed on the engines of two refueling aircraft, causing significant damage.

Despite the ban, supporters have continued to stage protests across Britain in defiance of the designation. Hundreds have been arrested.

Hoxha was arrested in November 2024 during counterterrorism raids on homes linked to the group. She and the other hunger strikers have been held in pretrial detention for about 13 months, with their trial not scheduled to begin until April 2026. Hoxha and three others are accused of criminal damage, aggravated burglary and public order offenses related to the Elbit facility break‑in. Prosecutors say the four caused more than $1.3 million in damage. All eight detainees deny the charges.

The hunger strike began on Nov. 2. The activists say they will stop only if all Palestine Action detainees are granted bail, the ban on the group is lifted, and Britain closes arms factories that supply weapons to Israel. They also allege harsh prison conditions, including restrictions on visits and phone calls, and say staff have referred to them as “terrorists.”

The Elbit break-in ( Video: sky news )

Hoxha’s 17‑year‑old sister said her condition has deteriorated, citing persistent headaches and severe mobility problems. She said Hoxha will turn 30 next week in prison. “No one should have to think about dying at that age,” she said.

Earlier this month, lawyers for the detainees wrote to Justice Secretary David Lammy, warning that deaths in custody were likely without urgent action. They said five of the hunger strikers have been hospitalized, one has lost more than 10 kilograms, and others show signs of extreme weakness and memory loss. “There is a real danger that young British citizens will die in prison without ever being convicted of a crime,” the lawyers wrote.

The British government has said it will not intervene, citing the independence of the courts. Officials note that all eight face serious charges and that decisions on bail rest with judges.

From prison, Ahmed told British media that he weighs the risks but believes the protest is justified. “Every day I’m afraid I might die,” he said. “But I see it as a risk worth taking.”